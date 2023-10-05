Jorge Marcelo Oliveira celebrates 30 years as an Audio-Visual Producer – MONDO MODA

30 years ago, I climbed a long staircase in a mansion on Avenida Júlio de Mesquita, in the Cambuí neighborhood, in Campinas, which would change my life. It was the office of a TV program focused on social, cultural, political coverage, etc., shown on a rebroadcaster of the extinct Rede Manchete.

I wrote stories, produced journalism, took photographs (the first time was Zizi Possi, in the wings of the Teatro do Centro de Convivência) and even interviewed (Nana Caymmi got irritated when I compared an old album with the one she was releasing…), among other things. others. It was five hectic months before receiving the announcement that the program would be produced in another city. I was fired.

1993 Recording Heineken in Concert for the Francis Robbins Program IN October @ Personal Collection

A few months later, I was invited to be an audio operator on a short film shot in São Sebastião (north coast of São Paulo). It was an experience full of troubles. It lasted more than 30 days.

1994 Short Film Recording Guaiá dos Mares – São Sebastião @ Personal Collection

Back in Campinas, I produced and scripted institutional films, assisted in the production of a political campaign, produced sets, props and costumes for a multitude of commercials for shopping malls (from here, São Paulo capital and interior, Vitória, Santa Catarina, etc.), department stores, real estate developments, opticians, schools and others.

1996 PSDB Political Campaign Campinas City Hall – GW Team (August) @ Personal Collection

In a second political campaign, I coordinated the journalism team, including a very difficult veteran from Campinas who did not accept me in the role in any way. However, with the support of management, I continued until the end.

After the end of the campaign, I embarked on two intense years with a series of advertising photos and films. I started taking classes for the Master’s degree in the Multimedia Course at Unicamp. I planned to defend a project on Cinema.

At that moment, an undeniable invitation appeared to produce the costumes for a global series that would be recorded in Campinas. To be very honest, I don’t remember the reasons that made me refuse.

I took a three-year break to become an activist for a Human Rights group. I was coordinator of Administration and Finance and Communication. It was an intense experience that changed my perception of life.

2004 Militancy-Diversity Month-Parade SP @ Personal Collection

2002 Parade SP with Fernada Carraro @ Personal Collection

2005 Militancy-Conference (João Silvério Trevisan) @ Personal Collection

2002 Parada SP with Rubya Bittencourt @ Personal Collection

2003 Militancy-Human Rights Award at the Legislative Assembly of SP alongside actress Rosi Campos @ Personal Collection

2003 Militancy – Gay Day at Hopi Hari with Elke Maravilha @ Personal Collection

2005 Militancy-Meeting Transvestites Cps @ Personal Collection

2003 Militancy-Human Rights Award at the Legislative Assembly of SP @ Personal Collection

2004 Militancy-Diversity Month-Gymkhana @ Personal Collection

2002 Parada SP with Sylvete Montila @ Personal Collection

Sexual Diversity Month 2003 – Conference in the Red Room of Campinas City Hall @ Personal Collection

2004 Militancy-Lecture Sorocaba @ Personal Collection

In September 2005, I wrote a costume production workshop, taught classes for some groups, wrote for columns in newspapers and websites, worked in three magazines as a fashion producer. I created a blog called MONDO MODA. Years later, he became a Portal. He will turn 16 in November.

I covered fashion, decoration, gastronomy, beauty events, among others. I was at several editions of SPFW, Fashion Rio, CASACOR SP, Campinas Decor, Expoflora, as well as several Architecture, Decoration and Landscaping exhibitions.

2011 Fashion Rio alongside Erika Palomino @ Personal Collection

2010 SPFW Winter @ Personal Collection

2017 Interview Costanza Pascolato at Spezatto @ Personal Collection

2010 Costanza Pascolato Lecture at Iguatemi @ Personal Collection

2019 Mulher.com Rede Século 21 Program @ Personal Collection

2014 Zucchini Restaurant Dinner in Americana @ Bruno Monteiro Collection

2017 Iara Kilaris Birthday @ Personal Collection

2011 Cocktail Decor (April) @ Personal Collection

2011 Bem na Moda alongside Huguette Gallo @ Personal Collection

2017 Afternoon Coffee with Flávia Jorge – Paulinia – November @ Personal Collection

Among my most recent assignments, I started teaching classes on Visual Merchandising and became an authorial designer of bio-jewelry with wood and decorative necklaces.

It is a summary of 30 years of different areas that I have worked in (and still work in). Journalist? Publisher? Editor? Fashion producer? Teacher? I’ve used each of these, however, the name that seems to correctly define me would be Audio Visual Producer.

