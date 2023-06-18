Jorge Martin won the MotoGP German Grand Prix, the seventh of the season, held on Sunday at the Sachsenring circuit. The Spanish rider of the Ducati Pramac finished ahead of Francesco Bagnaia, leader of the World Championship with the official Ducati, and the Frenchman Johann Zarco, Martin’s teammate. In the general standings Bagnaia is first with 160 points followed by Martin 16 points behind.

