Jorja Smith returns to the musical activity “Try Me”

Jorja Smith returns to the music industry with force and does so with a new song called “Try Me”. Released through his independent label FAMM and produced by DAMEDAME, the theme reflects some very catchy sounds. The inspiration for the single, as the singer explains, comes from “being in the public eye, it’s about having to expose yourself, in front of a world that has many opinions.” The video clip, directed by Amber Grace Johnsonis a collage that shows us the beauty and danger of the landscape that surrounds the singer-songwriter.

The video, which was recorded in Marseille (France), begins with the image of the artist reclining and crawling towards a moonlight preparing for battle. The lyrics are the guide that, together with the dance, seems like a ritual game. At the moment, Jorja has established himself as a dominant figure in the music of United Kingdom. After the release of their debut album “Lost & Found”has become more widely known, mostly for his songwriting and powerful delivery.

After a break in her musical career, the artist is back with the intention of attracting all her fans and bringing her music to all her listeners once again. These last few years and this break have helped her reflect on herself, as well as evolve as a composer and woman in an industry that is constantly changing. For now, the singer has shown us her evolution in “Try Me” and we will have to wait and see what the artist’s plans are for the future with music.