Swedish indie folk singer, songwriter and guitarist, jose gonzalezwill personally present his documentary, “A Tiger In Paradise”in a single event called An Exclusive Evening With José Gonzálezhe April 26 in the Paral·lel 62 room in Barcelonain which this unpublished film will be screened.

Also, there will be a talk with the Argentinian-Swedish composer in which he will show how his creativity works and a live performance in which he will interpret some of his best-known songs and others more hidden within his discography. The premiere of the film and the event will have three dates at the moment: at the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival, in Berlin and in Barcelona. Therefore, the artist’s fans will be able to see the documentary for the first time exclusively before it is published on digital platforms in a few months.

The cinematographic piece is described as a visual journey into the inner world of the artist, an intimate look that tries to decipher everything that is hidden behind the music. The project is led by Mikel Cee Karlssonwho will join jose gonzalez in the conversational parts of the event, and produced by platform production, the company that won a Palme d’Or and was nominated for an Oscar. Tickets for this show on April 26 at Paral·lel 62 in Barcelona will go on sale on Thursday, February 23 at 9:30 a.m. and can be purchased through lasttour.org y seetickets.com/es.