José Ignacio Lapido the tour of “A Primera Sangre”

The Grenadian Jose Ignacio Lapido starts his tour “To First Blood”, in which he will present his new album in almost a dozen Spanish cities. The artist returns to the stage after several years and does so with a full repertoire accompanied by his band. He will sing eleven of his new songs from his ninth project, which has been on the best-selling album list for three weeks in a row. Promusic.

The confirmed dates for his tour, after yesterday’s concert in Murcia, are: April 22 (Custom, Seville), April 29 (Teatro Caja Granada, Granada), May 12 (Hangar Room, Córdoba), May 13 (La Cochera Cabaret, Málaga), May 19 (Sala Changó, Madrid), on May 20 (Kafé Antzokia, Bilbao), on May 26 (Loco Club, Valencia) and finally, on May 27 (Casa del Loco, Zaragoza). Tickets for these concerts on sale now through this link.

In these concerts we will be able to see the singer-songwriter with his usual band, combining electricity and acoustic sounds, but interpreted with a more contemporary version. The formation of the direct ones will be: the voice and the guitar of Jose Ignacio Lapidothe other guitar Victor Sanchezthe bass player Jacinto Riosthe keyboardist Raul Bernal and finally the drummer Popi González.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

