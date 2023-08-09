Jose Luis Perales denies his death

the singer-songwriter Jose Luis Perales He has recorded a video telling that he is in London and, with a lot of humor, he has stressed that he is “more alive than ever”.

A few hours ago the false news of the death of Jose Luis Perales It spread like wildfire on social media. It is not the first time that someone famous has been presumed dead on the Internet, and it will not be the last either. These speculations, which usually start with a false post from someone, sometimes reach such a point that they are even commented on in the media and even generate doubts in those close to the false deceased.

In this case, the false deceased has been the singer Jose Luis Perales. It all started when a Twitter user announced the news on Monday. The commotion has been such that the information has been published in some media. Upon learning of his “death”, the 78-year-old singer-songwriter recorded a short video in which he humorously denies the news. “Hello friends, I am speaking from London, a wonderful place where I have spent a few days with my children and my wife, we are about to leave and suddenly we find that someone, with a very bad idea, has told me that I have died, and the truth is that I am more alive than ever, happier than ever, and that tomorrow we will be seeing each other in Spain”.

As I mentioned, this is not the first time that something like this has happened, because in recent years we have already seen artists like “die” Miley Cyrus, David Bisbal, Justin Bieber o Jon Bon Jovi (to say a few). In 2011, Bon Jovi falsely died of cardiac arrest, according to some Facebook and Twitter user. Upon finding out, the musician posted a photo denying the news with humor. Another case occurred in the summer of 2014 when the rumor spread that Miley Cyrus she was dead as a result of a post on Facebook, and the fans gave her some credibility because the artist had not shared anything on social networks for 3 days. To this news she responded with a photo topless in the desert. Also in 2014 she was presumed dead Justin Bieber in an alleged car accident; another rumor that also started on Twitter.

With this we already see that for some reason, the death of celebrities is recurring fake news, and we still have to see a few more for sure. But for now, the important thing is that pear trees He is not dead and in a good mood, the artist laughs and jokes about the false news, as well as adding that he will soon resume his concert tour of Spain, where he hopes to meet his audience again.

