Jose Mourinho shouted Go watch Napoli to Feyenoord coach Arne Slot | Sport

The Portuguese shoved his victory on the opponent’s nose!

Source: @footitalia1/twitter

There is still talk about beat Roma against Feyenoord at the packed Olympic Stadium, for a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League. “Wolf” coach Jose Mourinho wildly celebrated as his team first won overtime with a goal by Paulo Dybala in the 89th minute, and then convincingly won 4:1, thus winning a doubleheader against Bayer Leverkusen for the final.

Nevertheless, Mourinho wouldn’t be Mourinho if he didn’t “salt” the opponent and show that he follows everything and doesn’t forget anything. Right after the match, he ran past Feyenoord coach Arne Slott (44), on his way to the dressing room, who openly said in the announcement of the match that he prefers to watch other teams, not Roma. “I prefer to watch Manchester City or Napoli instead of Roma, I will tell you that very honestly”.

Mourinho, of course, read that statement and taunted the Dutchman: “Respect! Go watch Napoli! Watch Napoli now!”. Look at that scene, which few other than Mourinho can create at this level of football. Despite all the trophies he has won, the Portuguese is really hungry for them as the years go by, and this season he can win another Euro-Cup with Roma, after “taking” the Conference League last year. At the same time, his team is fourth in Serie A and takes the place that leads to the Champions League next season.