In the remnants of the ruins of what was, two long-time friends who have come a long way have come together with the aim of rekindling the fire that seems to have been extinguished. On the one hand Mikel Vega we have, Sestaotar ipurterrea, which has fought in a thousand battles. Sometimes a loser, sometimes a winner, but always a survivor. He opens the guitar case and takes out the wounds and treasures accumulated in the past. On the other hand Joseba Agirrezabalaga we, the son of Rezildar, has left his fortress of Urola and has come with the secrets of the mountains and valleys well kept in a bag. Two origins, two different musical genealogies – or not so much – face to face. The two musicians, the two friends, started making music without opening their mouths. Without any criteria, laws or prejudices. That’s how it needs to be.

It is the result of a conversation between these two musicians and friends “Gluten” (Urpa i Musell, 2023) is a work with a strong structure, even though it is an improvisation session. The experience and mutual knowledge of the two is evident in the five songs that make up the album. Even though they have never played together before, the complicity is obvious, the kind that seems like a whole life hasn’t happened five minutes after meeting a friend you haven’t seen in a long time.

To decipher what they told each other, we need to know their own language they created. It is a similar syncretism between the traditions of each one, in which the sharp guitars of Mikel and the intimate art of Joseba will come together. In the first song, the words come out stuttering. Rather than shy, as if they had jealously guarded what they had to say. As the album progresses, we will witness an exchange full of emotions: euphoria, friendship, fear, joy and rage. Everything will be developed in an intimate and warm atmosphere, next to the fire that has been lit and fed. Everything around them will disappear and they will create new landscapes.

They will end the conversation, the album, and silently return to their place of origin. One to post-industrial Bilbao, the other to magical Urola. The fire will remain lit, so that anyone who wants to admire it can try to figure out the secrets it holds.