Josep Borrell says the issue of migration can be a “disintegrating force” for the European Union

The High Representative for European Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell claims that the issue of migration could divide European countries to such an extent that it could become “a divisive force for the European Union”. In an interview given to Guardian Borrell he said that the problem concerns the political and cultural differences between member countries, which over time have failed to find an effective agreement to manage migration policies in a unitary way. The political divisions on how to regulate and manage migration at a European level have been known for years, but according to Borrell they have recently been aggravated by increasingly widespread nationalism.

According to Borrell, the reason why nationalism is growing in Europe has more to do with the issue of migration than with skepticism about the Union itself. «It was feared that Brexit would be an epidemic», he said, «but it wasn’t like that»: on the contrary, he said «it was a vaccine. Nobody wants to imitate the British and leave the European Union.” However «migration entails an even greater division for the European Union. And it could be a disruptive force for the European Union […] So far we have not been able to agree on a common migration policy,” he noted.

In the interview with Guardian Borrell said that the phenomenon of migration is attributable to the lack of development and economic growth and to bad governance in the countries of departure of migrant people. He then argued that recent pressures on migratory flows have been exacerbated by long-standing conflicts, such as those in Syria and Libya, or recent coups in West-Central Africa. Instead, he rejected the theories according to which the migratory flows were also linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and spoke of a «circle of instability that extends from Gibraltar to the Caucasus, which began well before the war in Ukraine and will continue even After”.

But the reason why, according to Borrell, the issue could have a disruptive effect on the European Union is linked to the profound cultural and political differences within the member countries. According to him, there are some who he defined as “similar to Japan”, who don’t want to mix, they don’t want “people from outside”, they want their “purity”. However, there are others, such as Spain, which he says have a long history of accepting migrants. “The paradox is that Europe needs migrants because we have extremely low demographic growth,” Borrell noted: “If we want to survive from a workforce point of view, we need migrants.”

The European Union rules regulating the distribution of migrant people are contained in the so-called Dublin regulation, a European law in force since 1997 and binding for all member states of the Union. The regulation was last updated in 2013 but is considered dated and inefficient by most migration experts.

The regulation establishes that the first country in which a migrant arrives must also be the one that examines his or her asylum request and manages reception. It had been approved in a period in which people requesting asylum in the European Union were a few thousand per year: however, the system collapsed when the flows increased, especially due to the civil wars underway in some African and Middle Eastern countries, as happened about ten years ago in Libya and Syria. For years, European countries have agreed that the regulation should be changed, but beyond some impromptu political agreements they have not been able to agree on how to do it.

At the moment the situation is stuck in a vicious circle. Southern European countries such as Italy complain that Northern countries are not respecting agreements for voluntary redistribution, despite an increase in landings compared to recent years. Some Northern countries, however, refuse to accept asylum seekers through the voluntary solidarity mechanism, accusing those like Italy of not doing enough on “secondary movements”, i.e. those of asylum seekers who arrive in Italy but manage not to be registered by the authorities locals to continue the journey and apply for asylum in one of the richer Northern countries.

Currently, attempts to reform the Dublin regulation in the European Union are largely blocked by the countries allied to the right-wing parties of the Italian government, such as Poland and Hungary, which build a large part of the public and political debate on the intention of wanting to block the migration flows.

