Josh Homme (QOTSA) reveals that he has gone through cancer

Josh Homme’s life has been complicated of late. To the matter of the legal battle with his wife Brody Dalle for the custody of their children are added the death of friends such as Mark Lanegan y Taylor Hawkinsto which must be added something that we did not know until now.

In an interview with Revolver publication, Homme has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer last year, but is doing well after having a tumor successfully removed. There are no further details on what type of cancer he has suffered, but we imagine there will be more details in a few other interviews from now on.

On the other hand, Homme explains that he really is in a good moment right now, after some difficult times. So much so that the band is back on the road, not only to perform at festivals like Mad Cool, but also to star in a new European tour to present “In Times New Roman…”. That’s the good news, the bad news is that at the moment on this tour, “The End Is Nero Tour”, there will be no new dates in our territory. The tour will go through the Netherlands, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

