Josh Middleton leaves Architects to follow his path

Josh Middleton leaves Architects to follow his path

Josh Middleton He is leaving the Architects group, as was announced a few days ago through a statement on social networks. The guitarist leaves his position in the rock band that is currently on tour as the opening act for the legendary Metallica. The musician joined the group the year 2016 after the death of Tom Searle and he’s been full time juggling it with his own band, Sylosis.

On the networks, the announcement came along with a photo of the five members on a tour stage with the reasons for this separation: “It has gradually become clear that we have to go our separate ways, but we remain good friends. Josh was a lifeline for the band after losing Tom and gave us the path to keep the band alive through the toughest experience of our lives. We will always be grateful to him for that. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and we suggest you keep an eye out for the new Sylosis album later this year.”

