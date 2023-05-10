Josh Ritter, critic of his album Spectral Lines (2023)

“Sawgrass” sounds, the first of the album, and one already has the certainty that the eleventh album of Josh Ritter it will be the most solemn and serious of his long recording career. The song is a prayer, a psalm dedicated to the death of her mother during the pandemic. Two events that set the confessional tone of the album on fire to the point of making it… boring? Even qualifying it that way is a bit unfair because there are some moments of melodic lucidity that save it. You only have to listen to “Money I Do”, the second track on the album, to enjoy a delicious yet harmless trotting tune that acts as a balm. But in general yes, it can be said that the album shows the most intimate, spiritual, adult and serious side of the singer-songwriter from Idaho. And what the hell! server is missing songs from the claw of ‘Old Black Magic’ from his previous album or sparkling records in which everything could fit like “Sermon on the Rocks” (15)

There is no doubt, therefore, that the pandemic has done a lot of damage. And one of its most terrifying consequences -I feel like exaggerating- is that it has given rise to an excessive volume of records sponsored by those days of uncertainty, loneliness and even -ahem- fear. It was something that was coming and this “Espectral Lines” is a good example of it. But as a server he is on the opposite side of the board, that is, with more desire for a fight than ever, since he is not very ready to fall into depression because of albums like this. In addition, Josh Ritter already became tender and confessional with much more success on that album of heartbreak and falling in love again that he represented “The Best In Its Tracks” (13), so, for that reason alone, more could be demanded of him. It says little in its favor that one of the high points of the album is a song as goofy as “For Your Soul” that any Pentecostal church would gladly include in its songbook, although it is a song that could also end up in an advertisement for a music company. insurance. Go to know. And beware! That is not to say that the genius of Josh Ritter when composing tunes does not appear anywhere. “Strong Swimmer” -the sixth- is a good example of this. Song that by the way turns out to be the prelude to a second and comatose half of the album that, despite the flashes of evident beauty, ends up lulling the most predisposed.