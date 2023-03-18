the american musician By Joshua Radin will act in Barcelona to present his new EP “Thought The World Will Tell Me So. Volume one” giving a concert April 21 in the Wolf Room.

By Joshua Radin will show his new EP “Thought The World Will Tell Me So. Volume one” acting the April, the 21st in the Sala Wolf de Barcelona. The artist’s opening act will be Halldór Márthe Icelandic singer rooted in Catalonia, who will open the event with songs from his new album “The sea has no paths”. Las Appetizer for the concert now are for sale and can be purchased through this link.

Radin published this EP after the release of his ninth album “The Ghost And The Wall” published in 2021. Fans of the artist are waiting for the second volume to come out, but there is no confirmed date yet. The American musician is internationally acclaimed and has one million records sold and one billion views and several songs that he has composed and played for series or movies, such as “Winter”, the song from the Scrubs series that led him to fame. fame.

Since then, the artist has released nine albums and has toured the world to bring his songs to all his fans. In fact, Ellen DeGeneres and his wife Portia DeRossi Joshua was specifically asked to sing at their wedding and and the First Ladies MichelleObama and the Dra. Jill Biden they chose their song “Brand New Day” for a spot in support of the United States troops.