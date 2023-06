The football player agreed on everything, and then the club set a condition.

Croatian ace Josko Guardiol could move to Manchester City. According to the famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, he has agreed the details of the transfer with the champions of England, but his club Leipzig does not want to sell him for less than 100 million euros. If Pep Guardiola agrees to pay Josko Guardiola that much, it will make him the most expensive defender in football history.

