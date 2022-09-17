ROME. Mattia Sorbi, the Italian freelance journalist injured in recent days in Ukraine, is flying to Italy. The plane made available by the Crisis Unit of the Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross, took off this morning for Istanbul and then continued to Milan. The Russian Cross, in particular, made it possible to transfer the journalist from Kherson to Mineralnye Vodi airport, in the Russian Federation, to then continue the journey to Italy via Istanbul with an ambulance prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of international cooperation.

This was announced by the Farnesina, which in a note “sincerely thanks the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross for the collaboration offered, ensuring medical care and observation throughout the course and dealing with all the authorities involved”. The Crisis Unit remained in constant contact with the compatriot and the doctors who assisted him. Mattia Sorbi will now continue the treatments in Italy at the specialized structures, with the collaboration of the Italian Red Cross, to achieve full rehabilitation ». The reporter is in good condition.

«Dear friends – Sorbi himself writes on Facebook – I am happy to be able to tell you that I am returning to Italy thanks to the help of the Farnesina. Don’t worry, I’m fine and I’ll be able to tell you my news soon! I have so much to tell you! ».