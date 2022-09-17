Home World Journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Ukraine is flying to Italy
Journalist Mattia Sorbi injured in Ukraine is flying to Italy

ROME. Mattia Sorbi, the Italian freelance journalist injured in recent days in Ukraine, is flying to Italy. The plane made available by the Crisis Unit of the Foreign Ministry, in collaboration with the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross, took off this morning for Istanbul and then continued to Milan. The Russian Cross, in particular, made it possible to transfer the journalist from Kherson to Mineralnye Vodi airport, in the Russian Federation, to then continue the journey to Italy via Istanbul with an ambulance prepared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of international cooperation.

The journalist Mattia Sorbi wounded in a firefight on the front line of Kherson, the images in the hospital

Ukraine, the Italian journalist Mattia Sorbi involved in a firefight in Kherson: he is in a hospital in the hands of the Russians. On Fb: “I’m fine”. Kiev: “He was at the front without our approval”. The driver of the car he was traveling in died

FRANCESCO SEMPRINI

This was announced by the Farnesina, which in a note “sincerely thanks the Italian Red Cross and the Russian Red Cross for the collaboration offered, ensuring medical care and observation throughout the course and dealing with all the authorities involved”. The Crisis Unit remained in constant contact with the compatriot and the doctors who assisted him. Mattia Sorbi will now continue the treatments in Italy at the specialized structures, with the collaboration of the Italian Red Cross, to achieve full rehabilitation ». The reporter is in good condition.

See also  Ukraine - Russia: news on the war today 25 July.

«Dear friends – Sorbi himself writes on Facebook – I am happy to be able to tell you that I am returning to Italy thanks to the help of the Farnesina. Don’t worry, I’m fine and I’ll be able to tell you my news soon! I have so much to tell you! ».

