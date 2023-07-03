Journalists Forced to Leave Mexico After Facing Problems with National Customs Agency

Title: Journalists Forced to Leave Mexico Following Harassment by Customs Officials

Subtitle: Wapa Televisión journalists detained and faced demands for money at National Customs Agency

Date: [Current Date]

In a shocking turn of events, two journalists from Wapa Televisión, Natalia Meléndez and Jaime Delgado, were compelled to leave Mexico after facing troubling encounters with the National Customs Agency. The president and general manager of Wapa Televisión, Jorge Hidalgo, confirmed this unfortunate incident in a statement released on Sunday.

The journalists had embarked on a trip to Mexico on Friday to provide coverage for the FIBA Americup Women’s 2023 tournament. However, upon arrival, they were detained by customs officials who demanded money in exchange for returning their work tools and allowing them entry into the country.

Expressing his dismay, Hidalgo explained that the customs officials intimidated and isolated the photojournalist, even confiscating his passport. Due to the safety concerns generated by the officials’ aggressive behavior, the decision was made by the management of Wapa TV for both journalists to return to the United States. Currently, the journalists find themselves in Dallas and will subsequently travel to Houston before finally setting foot on Puerto Rican soil.

Hidalgo highlighted the regrettable consequence of not being able to provide coverage of the FIBA Americup Women’s 2023 tournament due to the arbitrary act by Mexican officials. He also denounced the incident as an attack on press freedom and underlined his lack of understanding regarding the motivations behind the customs agency’s actions.

The president of Wapa Televisión affirmed that the journalists were properly identified with their station credentials and called for dignified and professional treatment, as would be expected for press professionals covering such significant events.

Sharing her experience, Meléndez conveyed feelings of sadness and anger over the prevented coverage of the sporting event in which the 12 Warriors would compete. She described a hostile atmosphere and a lack of willingness from the officials to assist them.

The Consul of Mexico in Puerto Rico has yet to comment on the distressing incident.

Meanwhile, the Magnificent 12 Puerto Rican basketball team continues their participation in the FIBA Americup 2023 at the Fair Dome in León, Mexico. On the opening day, they made an impressive comeback victory against Colombia, winning 63-62. The team is set to face the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

In light of the incident, the Association of Journalists of Puerto Rico (Asppro) Board of Directors expressed their condemnation of the attack on press freedom against Natalia Meléndez and Jaime Delgado. The organization released a statement standing in solidarity with the journalists and labeling the behavior of the customs officials as unacceptable.

The incident has sparked concerns over the treatment of journalists and is expected to provoke a dialogue on press freedom in both Puerto Rico and Mexico.

[Word Count: 424]

