Is there an agreed position of the media community of the Republika Srpska when it comes to the announced changes to the Criminal Code – yes in principle, but essentially no.

The Association of Journalists of Republika Srpska says that they are against the Law in principle, and that the part that refers to insult is disputed. For the Banja Luka association, absolutely everything is disputed, they want the Law to be withdrawn from the agenda of the session of the Parliament of Srpska.

The draft amendments to the Criminal Code caused a lot of controversy in the public as well as among media workers. After the division into the so-called regime and opposition journalists, now divided into those who are for and those who are against changes to the Criminal Code that would treat insult and slander as a criminal offense. The Association of Journalists of Republika Srpska is fundamentally against the law. They dispute the part that refers to the insult. They believe that there are more priority matters when it comes to the arrangement of media space in Srpska.

“We are not at all satisfied with what has been done with this law and with what is being done with the law, and a whole series of important things that solve the media area are being skipped. From the law on media, etc. That all of this must be cleaned up because the last 30 years have led to extraordinary IT revolution,” emphasized Danijel Simić, president of the Association of Journalists of the Republika Srpska in the program Second Corner on RTRS.

The Club of Banjaluka journalists and their president, Siniša Vukelic, demand that the draft amendments to the law be completely withdrawn from consideration.

“We believe that this will collapse the freedom of speech, threaten the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens. Not only journalists, but also the entire public to express their opinion and critical speech,” emphasized Vukelic.

The legal profession clarifies that changes to the law do not attack freedom of speech and thought. They refer to similar legislation in Europe.

“This law actually, in every sense, promotes the truth. This is not a law against lies, against slander. This is a law for the truth. A law that will ask everyone to stand behind what he said,” said Miloš Bukejlović, Minister of Justice of Republika Srpska.

Miloš Babić, professor of criminal law, emphasizes that the law itself is not directed against journalists.

“These criminal acts, according to their goal, which is why they are introduced into the criminal legislation, are not directed against journalists,” claims Babić.

If the Draft Amendments to the Criminal Code is adopted at the session, a public hearing has been announced for at least 60 days.

