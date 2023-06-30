Jovan Memedović’s daughter in a bikini in nature | Entertainment

The beautiful Maša Memedović attracts a lot of public attention and is a lover of nature, just like her father Jovan Memedović.

It is known that Jovan Memedović is one of the favorite presenters and always a welcome face on small screens, but also that his daughter Masha, a beauty who inherited her father’s love for adventures.

Beautiful, successful and worthy Maša Memedović is active on social networks, where she constantly publishes her activities and attracts a lot of attention, and delights the public with her commitment to nature, care for recycling and maintenance of flora and fauna, as well as a down-to-earth and modest lifestyle, unlike most children of celebrities who brag about themselves with luxury and expensive cloths. Believe it or not, Maša buys both at the flea market and at her favorite second-hand store.



“Crowded is okay, but hidden and wild is my natural environment“, Maša wrote on Instagram with a video from a lake, and she also showed that she is very good at windsurfing, diving, but also relaxing and enjoying nature to the fullest.

Her life motto is definitely “Completely natural”, just like her father, a popular presenter.

