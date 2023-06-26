Home » Jovan Mijatović no longer wears the number nine in Crvena zvezda | Sports
World

Jovan Mijatović no longer wears the number nine in Crvena zvezda | Sports

by admin
Jovan Mijatović no longer wears the number nine in Crvena zvezda | Sports

In the first match of the new season, the young footballer did not wear number nine, as was the case in previous months.

Source: MN PRESS

Red Star players played the first preparatory match before the 2023/24 season, au victory over the Uzice national team young Jovan Mijatović had the role of starter – without the nine on his back! The modified playing staff has not been finalized yet, so it can be concluded that there will be changes. How is it at the presentation? Pitera Olanjinke said sports director Mitar Mrkela, one reinforcement is still waiting, and it is probably a striker who costs two million euros!

Since the young Jovan Mijatović played the first part of the match in jersey number 22 – inherited from Veljko Nikolić – it is clear that the red and white “9” is saved for the classic nine! Emanuel Late-Lat (24) will, in all likelihood, get that number as soon as he signs the contract with the Serbian champion and ends the saga that has been going on for several weeks.

Otherwise, Emanuel Late-Lat is a potential representative of Ivory Coast, who has been under a professional contract with Atalanta for seven years. The team from Bergamo brought him back in the younger categories, but he didn’t get a real chance in the first team – he moved on as many as eight loans, the last of which was the most successful, in St. Gallen, Switzerland. It was there that he drew the attention of Zvezda’s leaders, who are ready to pay compensation for his services.

See also  Trump tells supporters: It's very, very likely to get ready (Photo) Midterm elections | Iowa | Rally | 2024 |


See description

Zvezda’s child lost the red and white nine! Change on the jersey of the young footballer – his number is waiting for the biggest boost!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 2 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 4 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 5 / 6 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

In the next season, Crvena Zvezda, in addition to the incoming striker, will also have options in front of the opponent’s goal Jean Philippe Crassot and Peter Olanjenko, who is forced to play as a forward, although he does better when he is a bit more defensive. Young Jovan Mijatović will compete in that competition, but without the number nine that was given to him when he was promoted to the first team in the middle of last season.

You may also like

Biden: “Internal affairs, we outsiders.” But the White...

Anarchist Alfredo Cospito sentenced to 23 years in...

Mother left her daughter in a locked car...

At the start Temptation Island 2023, here are...

DAIMLER BUS Introducing the new Setra MultiClass 500...

Kevin Panter signed for Barcelona | Sports

Prigozhin’s return: “Our march showed serious security problems...

Prigozhin’s attempt highlighted the essence of the problem,...

Drugs, Meloni’s barricades: “It always hurts”. No step...

A spoonful before the end of June, cucumbers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy