Jovan Mijatović no longer wears the number nine in Crvena zvezda | Sports

In the first match of the new season, the young footballer did not wear number nine, as was the case in previous months.

Red Star players played the first preparatory match before the 2023/24 season, au victory over the Uzice national team young Jovan Mijatović had the role of starter – without the nine on his back! The modified playing staff has not been finalized yet, so it can be concluded that there will be changes. How is it at the presentation? Pitera Olanjinke said sports director Mitar Mrkela, one reinforcement is still waiting, and it is probably a striker who costs two million euros!

Since the young Jovan Mijatović played the first part of the match in jersey number 22 – inherited from Veljko Nikolić – it is clear that the red and white “9” is saved for the classic nine! Emanuel Late-Lat (24) will, in all likelihood, get that number as soon as he signs the contract with the Serbian champion and ends the saga that has been going on for several weeks.

Otherwise, Emanuel Late-Lat is a potential representative of Ivory Coast, who has been under a professional contract with Atalanta for seven years. The team from Bergamo brought him back in the younger categories, but he didn’t get a real chance in the first team – he moved on as many as eight loans, the last of which was the most successful, in St. Gallen, Switzerland. It was there that he drew the attention of Zvezda’s leaders, who are ready to pay compensation for his services.



In the next season, Crvena Zvezda, in addition to the incoming striker, will also have options in front of the opponent’s goal Jean Philippe Crassot and Peter Olanjenko, who is forced to play as a forward, although he does better when he is a bit more defensive. Young Jovan Mijatović will compete in that competition, but without the number nine that was given to him when he was promoted to the first team in the middle of last season.

