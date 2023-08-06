jovan todorović in harmony | Sports

Jovan Todorović will wear the jersey of Doboj Sloga in the next season.

Source: RK Iskra

The left wing in question is Jovan Todorović (23), who after leaving the red and blue ranks was a member of Bugojan Iskra.

He played for the youth teams of Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and became the fourth rookie in the Doboj club.

Before him and the aforementioned Ćulum, Dario Đenadija (Kozara Kozarska Dubica) and Miloš Maksimović (Mladost Banjaluka) arrived at the club. On the other hand, they left Dobojlije Vladan Đurđević (Borac m:tel) and Nemanja Peštić (Partizan).

Todorović will have the first opportunity to present himself to the Doboj audience from August 14 to 18, when the 54th TV Tournament of Champions is held in this city.

Considering the names of the participants, we are expecting one of the best tournaments in recent years, a the schedule was also announced this weekend.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

