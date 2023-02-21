Home World Jovana Đorđević and mini dresses | Entertainment
Jovana Đorđević and mini dresses | Entertainment

by admin
Jovana Đorđević and mini dresses | Entertainment

The beautiful Jovana treated her companions to brutal shots from the elevator, and the miniature dress hid a little.

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/callmelolita

The wife of Filip Đorđević, caused a stir among fans on social networks when she published a challenging photo in a bikini, but now she treated them with a slightly different, but equally challenging edition. Jovana published several pictures before leaving, and the one from the elevator attracted the most attention.

The tight mini dress emphasized all her curves and slender bare legs, and everything was outlined under the thin fabric, and it was clear that Jovana was not wearing a bra.

In addition to delighting her followers who write that she is a “bombshell” next to every picture, and makes women all over the world jealous because of her sculpted body, long legs and firm butt, Jovana often advertises herself on the social network Twitter, where at one time quarreled with one follower, but also revealed what her first job was:

See also  Fauci calls the early signs of Omi Keron mutant virus not serious "encouraging"-IT & Health

At the age of 15, I worked at my father’s gas station, wiping the driver’s shoes. Dad wasn’t thrilled with the idea, but mom insisted I earn the snack money myself,” the model wrote, then threatened to slap a follower.

Jovana once admitted that she beautified her face and body with cosmetic surgery, but also that she once regretted certain interventions. The model put silicones in her lips, which spilled some time ago, so she took them out, performed a nose job, for which she repented and said “I did it because I was an idiot. Boredom, fad… I’m not any prettier because of it”and she admitted that she also enlarged her breasts.

Look at topless Jovan:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

