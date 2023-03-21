Attractive model Jovana Đorđević published a challenging video that made men’s hearts beat faster!

Filip Đorđević’s wife, Jovana, is considered one of the most attractive wives of soccer players. Jovana Đorđević once admitted that she beautified her face and body with cosmetic surgery, but also that she once regretted certain interventions.

The model put silicones in her lips, which spilled some time ago, so she took them out, performed a nose job, for which she repented and said “I did it because I was an idiot. Boredom, fad… I’m not prettier because of it“, and she also admitted that she had breast augmentation. Now her silicone breasts are just one part of what has attracted a lot of attention from her followers on Instagram.

After stirring passions on the networks with photos before the release, Jovana published a provocative video from the set, and she was wearing only a see-through bodysuit that hid little. Oiled legs, deep cleavage, a only when she turned around at one point did she “seize” her butt in thongs – men’s “jaws fell off”, see why:

The model gained great popularity long before marrying a famous athlete. Jovana is said to be a true professional in business, which is due to her work ethic, which she acquired during her teenage days, so it’s true she earned snack money by working at her father’s pump.

She also found herself in the public eye when she discovered a few years ago that an unknown young man once offered her 500 euros an hour for intimate relations with him, and she published his message on Twitter. Jovana also participated in an Italian reality show, which she had to leave due to health problems.

