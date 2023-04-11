Host Jovana Jeremić made a change in one move that delighted all her fans.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

Although she has had blonde hair for a long time, she decided to introduce some changes and is with changed her personal description with one detail. She posted on her account a photo with her hair, which she cut in stages, but also shortened the bangs.

In a slightly more provocative pose and a tight dress, she stood in front of the lens and ravishingly showed off her new hairstyle. The presenter transformed her face with a minimal change, and she definitely looks different.



See description TRANSFORMATION OF JOVANA JEREMIĆ! She changed her personal description in one move – the host looks completely different now! (PHOTO) Hide description Source: Instagram/jeremicjovanaNo. picture: 7

1 / 7 Source: Instagram/jeremicjovanaNo. picture: 7

2 / 7 Izvor: Pink screenshotNo. picture: 7

3 / 7 AD Izvor: Pink screenshotNo. picture: 7

4 / 7 Izvor: RED TV/screenshotNo. picture: 7

5 / 7 Izvor: Pink screenshotNo. picture: 7

6 / 7 AD Izvor: Pink screenshotNo. picture: 7

7 / 7

Jovana showed how her apartment in Dorćol, which was recently renovated, looks like now sold for 200,000 euros. As she said, she started the renovation as soon as she bought the property, and the craftsmen discovered that her better half was coming to the apartment.

“I will have a lion wallpaper in the bedroom, I saw that in a movie, I will make love under a lion. In the dining room there will be a bar table with green chairs, the bathroom will be marble with gold details, it will be done with style and luxury. I love luxury and that everything be level,” said the host.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!