Home World Jovana Jeremić entangled in Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment
World

Jovana Jeremić entangled in Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

by admin
Jovana Jeremić entangled in Anđela Đuričić | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić “interfered” in a love triangle from the Cooperative and revealed that she never supports lovers, including Anđela Đuričić.

Izvor: Kurir TV/TV Pink/screenshot

Where there’s smoke there’s fire, but also Jovane Jeremić, who always comments on current events, so she revealed without a hair on her tongue what she thinks about the love triangle that has long been a topic in the public eye – Zvezdan Slavnić, his unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić and his girlfriend Andjeli Đuričić.

“I follow the triangle of Ana, Angela and Zvedan. My position is known, I do not make excuses for mistresses. Any woman who accepts to be someone else is a poor woman and a martyr. So that I don’t pretend to be a saint. I learned my lessons in my youth, and now I will use a Jovanism:Neither the first nor the second, just the only one‘”, she said Jovana Jeremic.

“I didn’t put my partners in the position of lovers. If you care about someone, then you don’t neglect them and don’t put them in second place“, said presenter Pinka, who expressed her opinion in a program on Red television, in which she also stated that she Moka Slavnić sent messages and invited her to dinner.

See also  'Russia has a plan to annex Belarus by 2030': Kremlin's secret document revealed by media pool

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

from 28 February the online platform will be...

Guaranteed fun with ”Spose consumate”, the comedy staged...

Leiji Matsumoto: my free thought.

The priest who challenges the narcos with the...

Picture of the killed soldiers from the Wagner...

«One year later democracy resists»- Corriere TV

The handshake between Zelensky and Biden during the...

Regulatory standards keep lowering US rail safety ‘derailed...

Criticism of “Conundrum”, a new work by the...

Dani criticizes his postscript album in Mondo Sonoro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy