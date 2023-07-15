Home » Jovana Jeremić in a brush halter | Entertainment
World

Jovana Jeremić in a brush halter | Entertainment

by admin
Jovana Jeremić in a brush halter | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić is on roller skates again – and this time only in sandpaper!

Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana

Jovana, just like a few days ago, when she created a stir on Twitter with a video of her on rollerblades, decided to take advantage of the nice weather and went out for a ride. She put on a pair of black, ripped, denim shorts, then turned on the camera.

Jovana was filmed singing this time as well, but also showed her body from every angle. See:

00:19 Jovana Jeremic Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana

Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana

BONUS VIDEO:

00:14 Jovana Jeremić in a tight dress with a neckline up to the navel Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  There has been a shooting at a school in Nashville, USA: six people have died, including three children

You may also like

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Long Island serial killer arrested after 13 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy