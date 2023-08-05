Jovana Jeremić in a mini in the morning | Fun

The presenter Jovana Jeremić chose a black dress with an asymmetrical top and a challenging bottom this weekend…

Izvor: Pink screenshot

So far, we have had the opportunity to see on her some of the previously unseen clothing combinations when it comes to Serbian television, and this morning she decided to be more elegant and put on a black, tight dress that emphasized her figure.

The upper part of the dress has asymmetric necklines, while the lower part has a slit that, during her walk around the studio while announcing the topics of the morning, kept expanding more and more.

This is what it looked like:



See description

HIGH HEELS AND HIP SLEEVE: This is how Jovana Jeremić dressed for Jutarnji – she walks around the studio, the dress before shooting!

Hide description

Source: Pink screenshotNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Pink screenshotNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Pink screenshotNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Pink screenshotNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Pink screenshotNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Pink screenshotNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

01:02 “I SAVED GORAN BREGOVIĆ!” Jovana Jeremić told how she DRAWN a rock legend: If it wasn’t for me, he would have lost HUGE THOUSANDS OF EUROS Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

