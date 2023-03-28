Host Jovana Jeremić published a series of challenging photos in a swimsuit with zircons

Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana

Host Jovana Jeremić delights the viewers of Pink’s morning program every weekend with unusual clothing combinations, which vary from an elegant dress to carnival panties.

This time, she decided to treat her followers with pictures and videos in a miniature bikini, and not long after her naked body appeared on her Instagram account, Twitter users “got hold” of one of the pictures and started harsh criticism.

Some people did not like the way she exposed herself as a presenter, while others noticed that she “made up and contoured her whole body” and then lay down in the bathtub.

Check out the tweet that someone commented: “She doesn’t look like she’s enjoying herself, more like she’s forced by pain”:

And then the pictures and video that Jovana posted on Instagram:

01:26 Jovana Jeremić undressed Source: Instagram Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!