Jovana Jeremić in halters leads the morning | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić in halters leads the morning | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić was creative this “New Morning” as well, but she paid more attention to the appearance of what “can’t be seen” under the dress…

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

It is known that it is Jovana Jeremic ready for anything, so there is little she can do to surprise the viewers more, and this time she put the accent on her toned legs and the lace that “peeped” under her mini dressjust as the cameras were filming her.

The presenter wore a black and white combination, with black socks and halters, as well as a head ornament, and while she was sitting on a chair, or rather on her pillows, what delighted the men the most were halters with black lace that they couldn’t take their eyes off of.

At the end of the show, she also hosted Mitra Mirićso she strummed and sang with the harmonica in the studio, and in her own way entertained the guests and the audience, especially with the song “Nobody can do anything to us“.

See how it looked:

