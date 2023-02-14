Jovana Jeremić was caught when she parked at the pedestrian crossing, and then she announced herself.

Izvor: Pink screenshot

The video shows Jovana’s “panda” car at the pedestrian crossing. The presenter committed the offense on Monday morning around half past ten. Although, as can be seen in the video, she was in a hurry, she parked illegally so that pedestrians could not cross the street.

Jovana immediately admitted that she did commit a violation, but that she was forced to do it for the sake of her daughter.

“I live there. I stopped for two minutes to feed the child and immediately continued on. I always stop at that crosswalk and I will always park. I don’t see what the problem is with two minutes. I can’t just leave the child in the car, and I don’t have a babysitter to park somewhere further away,” said the host for “Courier“.

Jovana Jeremić revealed that she will present the first song she writes to Aleksandra Prijović, and then to whom else she could help “because she has an identity crisis”.

“Yes, I would present the text to Seka Aleksić because she is in a big crisis. She’s in a personality crisis, she can’t find herself. She chased, wanted from elegance to latex and black lacquer. She lacks one hit, and maybe it’s fate that I write that hit for her. If she inspires me, maybe I’ll write a song for her, I don’t have negative emotions towards her even though she attacked me, I forgive her,” said the presenter, after the singer called her out for her statements related to Kosovo and Metohija.

