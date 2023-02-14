Home World Jovana Jeremić parked at the pedestrian crossing | Entertainment
World

Jovana Jeremić parked at the pedestrian crossing | Entertainment

by admin
Jovana Jeremić parked at the pedestrian crossing | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić was caught when she parked at the pedestrian crossing, and then she announced herself.

Izvor: Pink screenshot

The video shows Jovana’s “panda” car at the pedestrian crossing. The presenter committed the offense on Monday morning around half past ten. Although, as can be seen in the video, she was in a hurry, she parked illegally so that pedestrians could not cross the street.

Jovana immediately admitted that she did commit a violation, but that she was forced to do it for the sake of her daughter.

“I live there. I stopped for two minutes to feed the child and immediately continued on. I always stop at that crosswalk and I will always park. I don’t see what the problem is with two minutes. I can’t just leave the child in the car, and I don’t have a babysitter to park somewhere further away,” said the host for “Courier“.

Source: D. Kostić from Kosovo

Jovana Jeremić revealed that she will present the first song she writes to Aleksandra Prijović, and then to whom else she could help “because she has an identity crisis”.

Yes, I would present the text to Seka Aleksić because she is in a big crisis. She’s in a personality crisis, she can’t find herself. She chased, wanted from elegance to latex and black lacquer. She lacks one hit, and maybe it’s fate that I write that hit for her. If she inspires me, maybe I’ll write a song for her, I don’t have negative emotions towards her even though she attacked me, I forgive her,” said the presenter, after the singer called her out for her statements related to Kosovo and Metohija.

See also  Hardcore Mi 13! The core configuration of moto X40 is officially announced

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Receipt of the LG HU915QE for a future...

Turkey issues 113 arrest warrants for investigating collapsed...

How to make Boudoir photos. – The world...

«Valentine’s Day Mascara», Banksy’s work against violence against...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: U.S. embassy calls on...

The Forsaken “In the Land of the Serpent...

Is Russia staging a coup in Moldova?

Pope Francis: Inclusive policies for people with rare...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg: “The war did not start in...

Milan-Tottenham, the probable formations | Live Champions League...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy