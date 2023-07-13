Jovana Jeremić rides roller skates in the sand | Entertainment

The video of Jovana Jeremić playing and riding roller skates earned a lot of comments on the social network!

Source: TikTok/jovanajeremicjj

Host Jovana Jeremić often presents her followers with pictures and videos from her private life on social networks. Every weekend when she hosts Jutarnji, Jovana publishes a story during commercials in which she shows a pedicure and manicure or some challenging combination, and now she used her free day to publish a different video.

Jovana was filmed while riding roller skates in leggings and a tiger print. She turned the music down, sang at the top of her lungs, and then turned on the choreography. She was throwing her head back, twisting her hips, all while driving non-stop and looking at the camera.

Followers commented shortly after the publication of this video on Twitter “that he will crash somewhere because he is not looking where he is driving”, but they also wondered what the reactions of the people in the area were. Some simply wondered “What is this, people”. Check out:

BONUS VIDEO:

00:30 Jovana Jeremic Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana

Source: Instagram/jeremicjovana

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

