Jovana Ljubisavljević before and after | Entertainment

Attractive girl, host and former member of the Cooperative, again in the spotlight because of her new boyfriend

Source: Instagram/ljubisavleviceva

Just a few days after she revealed in a show that they are in a relationship and that she will “keep her private life from the public”, social networks are flooded with pictures and videos of her ex-boyfriend Stefan, with whom she lived for some time in his villa on Zvezdara.

Now the actual video was created in 2017, before participating in the reality show Zadruga and the hosting job she is now engaged in, during the period when she represented Serbia at the Miss Model pageant in China. She was a guest on Grand magazine where she talked about the competition, and under the video on YouTube, viewers left comments about her appearance.

“Nose, eyes, lips, cheekbones, cheekbones, jaw… she changed everything,” read one of them. See how Jovana looked 6 years ago:



NOSE, MOUTH, JAW, TEETH, WHAT DID SHE NOT DO? Jovana represented Serbia at the Miss Pageant – this is how she looked 6 years ago

1 / 5 Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv GrandNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv GrandNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv GrandNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv GrandNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

And how it looks now:

