Jovana Tomić Matora as she looked before | Fun

Jovana Tomič Matora used to look different than now, her old pictures started an avalanche of reactions on the networks.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreen

Reality show participants Anita Stanojlović and Jovana Tomić Matorthey got married in a magnificent villa on Sveti Stefan and crowned with marriage a relationship that began during their joint participation in the reality show Zadruga.

Matora became famous by participating in the cooperative, where she met Anita in the last season, and she changed her image on several occasions. Jovana is recognizable by the short hair she has been wearing in recent years, and few people know what she looked like before. She used to have longer hair than today, and her old photo appeared on social networks.

Matora never wore excessive make-up, except that she often changed her hair, so for a period she had slightly longer hair, she pulled out strands, then she cut her hair short and was black for a period, and today she dyes it blonde.

This is how she looked before:

BONUS VIDEO:

00:52 Matora is having a crazy time Source: instagram/matora23

Source: instagram/matora23

