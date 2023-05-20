Jovani Jeremić got up a mini in Jutarnji | Entertainment

Jovana Jeremić spoke to the guests in the mini “from yesterday” in the morning program of Pink Television.

Izvor: Pink screenshot

The host Jovana Jeremić decided to show up at work this weekend straight from a night out – she appeared in Pink’s studio dressed the same as she did in the previous night’s party, when she sang and danced in a restaurant, and the viewers had the opportunity to they can also see the thighs, almost the underwear he wears.

While Jovana was talking to the guests, all the time she glanced at the monitor to see how she looked. She changed her pose a couple of times – she kept her legs crossed, she was leaning to the left, to the right… at one point she pulled a chair under the table and spread her legs.

Later, she also noticed that the white mini was pulled back too much from those powerful acrobatics, so she decided to put it down. Fortunately, the cameraman caught that moment as well. Check out:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!