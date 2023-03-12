In a duel with his former club, Vladimir Jovanović’s team ended their losing streak in the ABA League.

Source: Igokea m:tel/Marija Vuruna

Igokea m:tel triumphed over FMP-about (77:70) ended a losing streak in the ABA League that lasted as long as ten rounds.

Since the victory over MZT (96:90) on December 4, the team from Aleksandrovac has not managed to defeat anyone, until tonight, when Vladimir Jovanović’s team won against his former team and took a big step towards survival in the regional competition.

“I congratulate my players on the victory, it meant a lot to us. The match was tough, as we expected. They are an excellent team, built for the top of the table, with a good and experienced roster with a couple of very talented players. We knew that the game was especially important for us after a series of losses, they were also in a series of losses“, said Jovanović at the press conference, pointing out that the game was nervous.

“What my team did well was to keep their concentration on some important details that we were preparing for in the match announcement. That nervousness was most evident in the number of missed free throws and three-point shooting. 16 missed penalties is a lot for the home field, I think we could have finished the game earlier, but we played better and I think we absolutely deserved to win. These guys are doing well, it wasn’t easy for them, but they showed the quality and that they can win and that it will be easier for them to play some of the next games“, concluded the strategist from Aleksandrov, who will host MZT in the next round, in one of the most important matches of the season.