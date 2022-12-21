Father Fortunato, a Franciscan priest, published a new book titled “Joy I Never Tasted”, introducing the history of the Christmas manger for nearly 800 years, from the first time St. The manger, to Sant’Afonso on the Amalfi Coast to find inspiration for the Christmas carol “Thou hast descended from the stars”.

(Vatican News Network)Journalist Fr. Enzo Fortunato, former director of the press office of the Franciscan House of Assisi, publishes a new book titled “Joy never tasted, St. Francis and the invention of the Christmas manger” “. This book retraces the nearly 800-year history of the Nativity scene: from the time St. Inspired by this, he composed the well-known Christmas song “Tu scendi dalle stelle” (Tu scendi dalle stelle). Cardinal Mauro Gambetti and Archbishop Rino Fisichella were also present at the occasion of the presentation of the new book.

Cardinal Gambetti was originally the head of the Franciscan Order of Assisi and is now the pope’s vicar in Vatican City State. “The Lord of the Universe became poor at Christmas for us poor,” the cardinal stressed. “We have a utter solitude in which the Lord, incarnate, shares our solitude. In this solitude we also feel a sense of communion.” longing for the good and the splendor from on high.”

Archbishop Fisikeira is the representative appointed by the Pope to prepare for the 2025 Jubilee. At the presentation of the new book, the archbishop emphasized the simple message of the Christmas manger. It is “the simplicity that we all need today, to bring us back to the Infant Jesus who came between us, and to restore the beauty of humanity’s ability to discover love”. We cannot “understand the manger” without rediscovering our capacity to love.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn