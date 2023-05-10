Jozef Fritzl who raped his daughter for 24 years, interview | Info

Jozef Fritzl, the monster who raped his daughter for 24 years, sent a letter to the public through his lawyer and said that he would like to live for 130 years.

Source: Profimedia

Jozef Fritzl (87), a monster who fathered seven children with a daughter whom he kept imprisoned in the basement for 24 years, discovered for the first time that he wants to be free and see his family again. In a shocking interview with the British Sun, Jozef Fircl said yes he wants to live to be 130 years old. He also described the diet he follows in prison in order to stay healthy until his release.

The Austrian told the Sun through his lawyer Astrid Wagner that he wants to one day he will see his family again. “I definitely believe I’ll see them again one day,” said the monster. Fritzl also described his life in the dark Stein prison, but he remained defiantly optimistic in the belief that one day he will be free.

“I start every day with coffee. It is necessary for me to wake up properly, followed quickly by a cup of hot cocoa. After that, I drink tea, eat three eggs and a piece of toast with ham, a sausage and cheese spread, and I must take vitamin C tablets and magnesium and zinc,” states Fricl.

The monster – who is believed to be suffering from dementia – adds that he drinks a lot of water throughout the day. “I recently read that it has been scientifically proven that human beings can live up to 150 years if they eat well and exercise. So I want to live to be 130 years old. That’s my plan,” Fritzl said. He also shockingly revealed that he wanted to reconciliation with his 84-year-old ex-wife and claims that they are still married despite divorcing 11 years ago. “I understand people who want me to die in prison, but I want to experience freedom one day. I have never been afraid of death,” he said in one letter, Kurir reported The Sun.

Raped his daughter for 24 years

The electrical engineer, let’s recall, locked his daughter Elizabeth, who is now 57 years old, in the basement, and then sexually abused her for 24 years and fathered seven children with her. He is also believed to have several illegitimate children abroad where he went on business trips.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for incest, rape, coercion, false imprisonment, enslavement and the negligent killing of one of his minor sons. Elisabeth was 18 when she disappeared in 1984 and was not seen until 2008 when she emerged from a dungeon-like cellar her father had built beneath the family home in Amstetten, Austria. The abuse resulted in the birth of seven children – three of whom remained in captivity with their mother.

(WORLD)