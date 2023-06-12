JPMorgan bank will compensate a woman who had sued her for her relations with Jeffrey Epstein, the US billionaire accused of child sex trafficking

JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States and one of the most important in the world, announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement to settle one of the two lawsuits involving its relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the US billionaire accused on multiple occasions of crimes associated with child sex trafficking, who committed suicide in prison in 2019. JPMorgan is accused of having knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and of having been involved in the trafficking-related economic transactions for which Epstein was indicted. The lawsuit in which he agreed to settle was brought by a woman who accused Epstein of sexual abuse.

Not much is known about the compensation agreement: there was none communicated the figure and will still have to be approved by a federal court in New York.

Relations between Epstein and JPMorgan are also at the center of a lawsuit filed by government of the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein owned two islands (later put up for sale, after his death, to compensate the people he had sexually abused). An investigation by the recently added new elements to the pending lawsuits Wall Street Journalaccording to which some important executives of JPMorgan would have maintained extensive and lasting relationships with Epstein well after and much more intensely than stated, drawing a series of economic benefits.