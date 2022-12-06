The British Court of Appeal granted the Spanish king emeritus Juan Carlos immunity for the acts committed until his abdication in 2014, in the context of the trial in which he is accused of alleged harassment against his ex-lover Corinna Larsen. The Spanish media reported it. The court accepted the request of the lawyers of the emeritus according to which the actions of Juan Carlos between April 2012 and June 18, 2014 do not fall within his private sphere, since in those years he still covered the role of head of state of the Spain. Corinna Larssen accused the king emeritus of carrying out a campaign of harassment and espionage against her since 2012.

In March 2022, British justice had ruled that the retired king did not enjoy legal immunity in the United Kingdom due to his abdication and could therefore be tried for harassment. But now the judges of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales have accepted the ex king’s appeal, granting him immunity until the time of his abdication. The acts dating back to the period in which Juan Carlos was king cannot therefore be judged in British territory, while the process could continue for the acts following the abdication. However, a very important part of the facts cited by Larsen in his harassment complaint refers precisely to the period between 2012 and 2014. For example, he recalls The countrythe alleged threatening visit made to him in London by the then director general of the National Intelligence Center, Félix Sanz Roldán, or the intrusion of a team of agents from the Eulen security company, under Sanz Roldán’s orders, into the woman’s apartment in Monk.