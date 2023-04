NEW YORK – “They chose a man who hates me to judge me”: insiders say last week Donald Trump angrily learned the news that the judge assigned to his case is the same one who already conducted the investigation against the Trump Organization which ended in January with a $1.6 million fine. The same one who also managed the agreement with Allen Weisselberg, the former financial director of the Organization who preferred to collaborate to receive a significant reduction in his sentence.