Juan Pablo Varillas sensation of Roland Garros plays against Novak | Sport

You probably haven’t heard of Juan Pablo Varillas. Well, you will hear when he plays with Novak!

Instead of him on Sunday, Novak will take the field against Juan Pablo Variljas, a little-known 27-year-old Peruvian! He defeated Hubert Hurkač 3:6, 6:3, 7:6, 4:6, 6:2.

Variljas is currently 94th on the ATP list, and only in August of last year he entered the top 100 for the first time in his career. This season, he only played at the Grand Slams for the first time and at the Australian Open he passed the first round before losing to Alexander Zverev in the second.

Now he had some excellent results on clay before Roland Garros, but the fourth round and the meeting with Novak Djokovic is surely the biggest success of his career! It is interesting that he played five sets in all three rounds, so even though Peruvians are used to high altitudes and are naturally hardy, he must have been exhausted. First he beat China‘s Sheng 4:6, 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 6:1, and then he made the first big surprise and knocked out Roberto Bautista Agut 1:6, 4:6, 6: 3, 6:1, 6:1.

Unlike his first two matches, he did not lose both first sets, but lost 1:0, then reversed to 2:1, and then ended everything in the fifth set.