Home » Juan Pablo Varillas sensation of Roland Garros plays against Novak | Sport
World

Juan Pablo Varillas sensation of Roland Garros plays against Novak | Sport

by admin
Juan Pablo Varillas sensation of Roland Garros plays against Novak | Sport

You probably haven’t heard of Juan Pablo Varillas. Well, you will hear when he plays with Novak!

Source: Profimedia

Instead of him on Sunday, Novak will take the field against Juan Pablo Variljas, a little-known 27-year-old Peruvian! He defeated Hubert Hurkač 3:6, 6:3, 7:6, 4:6, 6:2.

Variljas is currently 94th on the ATP list, and only in August of last year he entered the top 100 for the first time in his career. This season, he only played at the Grand Slams for the first time and at the Australian Open he passed the first round before losing to Alexander Zverev in the second.

Now he had some excellent results on clay before Roland Garros, but the fourth round and the meeting with Novak Djokovic is surely the biggest success of his career! It is interesting that he played five sets in all three rounds, so even though Peruvians are used to high altitudes and are naturally hardy, he must have been exhausted. First he beat China‘s Sheng 4:6, 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 6:1, and then he made the first big surprise and knocked out Roberto Bautista Agut 1:6, 4:6, 6: 3, 6:1, 6:1.

Unlike his first two matches, he did not lose both first sets, but lost 1:0, then reversed to 2:1, and then ended everything in the fifth set.

See also  Soul Hackers 2 e Merge & Blade

You may also like

Murder Giulia Tramontano, the investigating judge validates the...

Mile Kitić on daughter and career | Entertainment

Usa, debt agreement also in the Senate: default...

NUBIFRAGE in Matera, people dragged away by the...

Security forces fire on protesters in Iran. Ong:...

Ermedin Demirović injured, does not play for BiH...

An interesting conversation between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Asmir...

Palermo, discovered a greenhouse of marijuana behind the...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Saturday 03 June...

Philip the Tsar betrothed to Aleksandr Nikolić |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy