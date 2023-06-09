Juancho Marqués, review of his album Paraíso 39 (2023)

Four long years have passed, but we can finally enjoy the fifth album of Juancho Marques, “Paradise 39” (Taste The Floor Records, 23). The artist publishes his most extensive and experimental album to date, in which it exceeds an hour in duration divided into 16 cuts. It is a reference that was born and began to take shape during the confinement, which is why in its title it refers to the address of the house in which he was living during the hardest moments of the pandemic.

In this new job, Juancho raises his claims even higher. And he does it by using his voice better than ever and being even more precise in his rhymes. Lyrics that have love stories and self-improvement stories as their central axis. Something that makes us better understand the vital point in which Marqués found himself when creating these compositions, sometimes breaking the great barrier that separates the artist from the person.

And in that long time of reflection between the creation of “Album One” (Warner Music Spain, 19) and the new compositions of this reference, the man from Aranjuez has decided to break with the stereotypes marked by rap that were so present in his previous works. Hence, in the extensive list of collaborators we find two great surprises such as Iván Ferreiro and Rufus T. Firefly, who collaborate in the brilliant “The lighthouse” and the claim “Nana de frost” respectively. But if we had to highlight one issue that makes the difference in this work, it would undoubtedly be “Native’s Eyes”. A composition of more than nine minutes in which he tells us about his own life segmented into three well-differentiated parts, both by the language of the lyrics and by the music. There are no words to describe it, you have to live it through the great video clip of it. See also 1 dead, 121 injured, 17 firefighters missing | oil storage | lightning strike | explosion

And those who still search for the rapper from its beginnings, do not suffer. Juancho has saved some of his best bars on the LP. We can see them in the themes that are closest to the essence of him alone, of him as “what do you see in me” o “Lights”, or accompanied in “All good” by FERNANDOCOSTA. Although if there is a cut that plunges you directly into nostalgia and that brings us the most special collaboration on the album, it is called “Internacional II”. Song in which he brings back – briefly – Suite Soprano with that genuine featuring of Sule B in what is one of the roundest and most urban songs of the reference.