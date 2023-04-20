Jubilee 2025: Bilateral meeting between Italy and the Holy See – Vatican News

The Vatican delegation held a meeting with the Italian delegation for about one and a half hours, noting the need for further communication in order to follow up on the progress of the project and provide appropriate reception services for those who came to Rome for the Jubilee.

(Vatican News Network)A bilateral meeting between Italy and the Holy See took place on the afternoon of April 19, in view of the Jubilee that the Universal Church will celebrate in 2025. The press room of the Holy See informed that during the meeting, which lasted about one and a half hours, the two sides expressed their gratitude for the cooperation between Italy and the Holy See, and looked forward to the spiritual and cultural contributions of this event to Rome and the country. At the end of the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for further communication time, so as to follow up the progress of the project, so as to provide appropriate reception services for the pilgrims and faithful who came to Rome on the occasion of the Jubilee.

italian delegation

Members of the Italian delegation attending the meeting together with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Italian Council of Ministers: Deputy Secretary-General of the Italian Council of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Minister of the Interior, Minister of Economy and Finance, Infrastructure and Minister of Transport, Minister of Culture, Minister of Health, Minister of Tourism, Minister of Civil Protection and Maritime Policy, President of the Lazio Administrative Region, as well as the Mayor of Rome and the Government’s Special Commissioner for the Holy Year. They were accompanied by the Italian ambassador to the Holy See.

Vatican delegation

Representing the Holy See were Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Archbishop Fisikeira, Acting Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See, Deputy Secretary-General of the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Holy See, Undersecretary of State of the Holy See, the Vatican State Council and other countries and countries. Secretary-General of the Department for Relations with International Organizations and Director of the General Affairs Department of the State Council of the Holy See. In addition, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Vatican City State Government, the Director of Infrastructure and Services, and the Deputy Director of Security and Civil Protection also attended the meeting.

