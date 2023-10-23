Jubilee Proclaimed to Commemorate 1,500th Anniversary of St. Alexander and His Companions’ Martyrdom in the Arabian Peninsula

Special Jubilee to Commemorate Martyrdom of St. Alexander and Companions in Arabian Peninsula

In honor of the 1,500th anniversary of the martyrdom of St. Alexander and his companions, a special jubilee has been proclaimed in the two Apostolic Vicariates of the Northern and Southern Arabian Peninsula. This historic anniversary is being celebrated with a series of events and ceremonies, including the opening of the Holy Door and a solemn mass.

To mark this momentous occasion, Pope Francis has granted a plenary indulgence, which will be valid from October 24, 2022, to October 23, 2024. This indulgence offers Catholics the opportunity to receive full remission of the temporal punishment for their sins.

The jubilee celebrations will be presided over by Bishop Aldo Berardi, the Apostolic Vicar of the Northern Arabian Peninsula, and Bishop Paolo Martinelli, the Apostolic Vicar of the Southern Arabian Peninsula. Bishop Berardi will lead a solemn mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali, Bahrain, on November 4. Before the mass, there will be a ceremony to open the Holy Door. On November 9, Bishop Martinelli will open the Holy Door at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The martyrdom of St. Alexander and his companions occurred during the reign of King Dhu Nuwas of Himyar in present-day Yemen. Persecution of Christians was widespread, with churches burned, believers forced to apostate, and those who remained faithful to their Christian faith executed. Over 4,000 Christians, including St. Alexander, were killed during these massacres for their unwavering belief in Christ crucified.

Bishop Berardi expressed that the early martyrs of Arabia serve as examples for Christians today. He called on believers in the Arabian Peninsula to be “daily martyrs,” constantly bearing witness to Christ and His message in their everyday lives. The celebration of this jubilee provides an opportunity to deepen understanding of the mission of the Catholic Church in this region.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia encompasses Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, while the Apostolic Vicariate of Southern Arabia includes the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and Oman.

