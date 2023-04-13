Aureli Tort stole a point from Novak Djokovic at the tournament in Monte Carlo, and she was the chair judge at the US Open match when he was disqualified…

Novak Djokovic is struggling in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo against Lorenzo Musetti, he won the first set, lost the second set, and then there was an interruption due to rain. All this was preceded by a fierce argument between the Serbian player and the referee from the chair – aureli tort. The French woman stole his point, the ball was far in the car, Novak claimed that it was not the same track, nothing helped him. However, the two know each other well from the past.

The French woman was the judge in the chair at the US Open match when Djokovic disqualified! And then she was the main player on the court in the duel against the Spaniard Pablo Karenja-Busta, and everyone remembers well the situation when Novak hit the woman, the linesman with the ball, and then chaos ensued. She fell “as if mowed down”, Soren Frimel, the supervisor of the competition, came and informed the Serb that he was kicked out of the tournament.

As a reminder, the German Frimel was expelled from tennis for a year last year due to “abuse of power”, one of the junior judges accused him of this, an investigation followed and a decision was made to suspend him. Tort has made a lot of progress since then, refereed many important matches, and now in Monte Carlo, she did not make a name for herself with a controversial decision.

This is how it looked at the US Open: