Judge Orders Preventive Detention for Father of Plane Crash Survivors Accused of Sexual Abuse

Judge Orders Preventive Detention for Father of Plane Crash Survivors Accused of Sexual Abuse

Father of Plane Crash Survivors Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse

A judge in Colombia has ordered the preventive detention of Manuel Ranoque, the father of two of the four Colombian children who survived a plane crash in the Amazon jungle. Ranoque has been accused of sexually abusing his 13-year-old stepdaughter for several years, according to a statement from the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office. The alleged abuse took place in an indigenous reservation in Solano, in Caquetá.

Ranoque has been charged with aggravated violent carnal access and aggravated abusive sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age. During the hearing, which took place on Saturday, Ranoque denied the charges. It is currently unknown if he has legal representation.

In the past, Ranoque has also denied accusations made by the children’s maternal grandparents, who have alleged abuse. The four children, who were rescued in June after surviving the plane crash in May, remain in the custody of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF). They were discharged from the Colombian Military Hospital in Bogotá on July 14, where they had been receiving medical treatment since their discovery.

