Vladimir Jugović talked about Dejan Stanković, Sinisa Mihajlović, Sampdoria…

Izvor: YouTube/UC Sampdoria/Screenshot/mn press

Vladimir Jugovic (53) played for Sampdoria for three years (from 1992 to 1995), shared the dressing room with Siniša Mihajlovićand it’s because of him Dejan Stankovic came to Lazio. All three mentioned players are connected by playing in Crvena Zvezda.

It was about the two of them and the period from the past that Jugović talked about in an interview with the Italian media. He first recalled the period from the past when he came to Italy at the age of 23.

It was my first experience away from home. Three beautiful years in my youth, also the best in the history of Sampdoria, of the team that was my destiny. I played against them a year before my arrival, when I was at Crvena Zvezda. They lost in the Champions Cup final against Barcelona after that,” Jugovic said.

Then he talked about Sinisa Mihajlović and the connection, primarily on the football field.

We had a special relationship. We were completely different personalities, but we respected each other as true friends. It was our secret. We were roommates at Sampdoria and that created a unique bond between us. His death hit everyone hard.”

Now Dejan Stanković is in Sampdoria and he has a tough fight for survival in Serie A.Deki is someone who never gives up, he is a leader and he showed it when he was on the Zvezda bench. He showed that he is a pobkednik both as a coach and as a player. I will also tell you something about his past, I was the guy who vouched for him when Lazio brought him. Read the articles from that period, he came to lketo when I moved to Atletico Madrid. I was convinced that he would have a great career“, concluded Jugović.

