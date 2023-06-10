Juicy BAE, critic of Before I met you (Part I: Premonition)

Juicy BAE hears something that you don’t see, and sees things that haven’t happened yet — this is the premise of “Before I met you” the second studio album by the Sevillian rapper, a project representative of both her artistic and personal growth, and whose conceptual approach and mixture of textures cement her as a name to consider on the national urban scene beyond collaborations and hits.

It is not the first time that Juicy BAE plays with these ideas: in his first feature, “PTSD”, There is already a certain narrative (in his description of a tortuous relationship) and the desire to explicitly insert his flamenco roots. In “Before I met you” however, these intentions are most clearly manifested: from the connected single and album covers (signed by artist Charlie Smits) to the bracketing that accompanies the title, this record revolves around superstition and the forces that drive our lives. , without our being able to do more than stop to observe them or build an illusion of control by trying to predict them. Specifically, the “Premonition” that explains in first person “Before I met you” It is that of a romantic healing, the process of recovering faith in love after a devastating experience, and it is delineated both from the omen (“If the river makes a noise its because water is running” o “11/11”) as from the epicenter of devotion (“DAMN” or “SOLOS”). In this way, it acts as a sequel and extension of those proposals that Juicy began to draw up together with the producer PMP in his previous feature: not only textually, since “Before I met you” contains an obvious lyrical evolution for the artist, but also in terms of sound, since the project embraces all kinds of formulas, from timid avant-garde flamenco to traditional reggaeton, going through contemporary R&B, urban pop and, of course, trap. Juicy BAE he glides easily through all of these styles and retains his freshness and melodic ability, as well as continuing to exude bravado even when the context is one of vulnerability.