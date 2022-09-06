NEW YORK – “I think Matteo Salvini has a personal political interest in its relationship with Russia. Absolutely. “It is interesting that this judgment does not come from the Biden administration, but from a former senior official in the White House of Donald Trump. Former CIA analyst, Julia Friedlander she was advisor for Europe in the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence of the Department at the Treasury, and from 2017 to 2019 Director for European Union, Southern Europe, and Economic Affairs at the National Security Council.