An autopsy was performed this morning at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Istanbul on the body of Julia Ituma, the 18-year-old Italian volleyball player who died yesterday after falling from the window on the sixth floor of her hotel room, where she was on retreat with the his team. For the results of the exams, which will also have to be translated into Italian, it will take a few days. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Ituma, Julia’s mother, is returning to Italy after arriving in Istanbul last night. The family and club await the return of the body, which according to the indications of the local authorities should take place shortly, perhaps tomorrow, to define the funeral. Ituma, a few hours before her death, had played for her team, Igor Novara, in a Champions League match against Eczacibasi Istanbul. It is still to be clarified what happened: the Turkish media speak of a possible suicide in the light of a video, taken by surveillance cameras, which shows the athlete wandering agitatedly in the corridors of the hotel. According to the newspaper Hurriyat, the girl would have told her teammates and the coach that she was not feeling well and would have written “goodbye” in the team’s WhatsApp group. A news denied by the press office of Igor Volley. “It’s absolutely false,” the communications manager of the Novara company told breaking latest news. See also Green pass with vaccine, healing or swab: how to download it and what changes from 1 February

Surveillance videos The Istanbul police, who immediately launched an investigation yesterday, seized Julia Ituma’s cell phone. The video released by the Turkish media was also acquired by the investigators – in which Ituma is seen walking in the corridor, calling, sitting on the floor, then returning to his room before midnight local time – together with those recorded by other cameras in the area of ​​the hotel. One of these, aimed at the facade, confirmed that the girl fell from a height, running over the external tents. Understanding who the Italian champion spoke to in the last night call taken from the images of the cameras of the hotel in Istanbul could help to reconstruct what happened. According to the Turkish media, the girl’s roommate told the Istanbul police that she hadn’t noticed anything, because she had fallen asleep after talking to Julia in her room: “We talked until 1.30. Then I slept. I was informed that it had fallen in the morning”. Novara volleyball “in shock”, not training for now “We are in shock, try to understand”, say the athletes and managers of Novara Volley the day after returning from Istanbul. The pain for Julia’s disappearance is accompanied by her closeness to her young roommate, targeted on her social networks because it seems impossible to someone that she hasn’t noticed anything. No one in the club wants to think about sports: no training is scheduled today and not even a program has been drawn up for the next few days. Everything revolves around the decisions of Federvolley: on Sunday, at 20.30, match 1 of the quarter-finals is scheduled and Igor Novara should be busy on the Chieri field. The conditional is a must because everyone assumes that the meeting will be postponed, but at the moment no official communication has arrived. If the match is played, training will surely resume tomorrow.



Novara volleyball fans in press blackout They say they are shocked by the death of the young volleyball player Julia Ituma, to the point that, at least until the next match against Chieri, they have decided to shut down the press. I am the official supporter of Igor Gorgonzola, the Novara volleyball team of which Julia Ituma was a member. “The Baluardo Novara – they write on social media as fans – to express their closeness to Julia’s family, to the Igor Volley club and to all those who knew our Titu, declares a press blackout until the next match”. Theirs is a faith, as stated in their motto “Always everywhere” which led them to follow the athletes they call “igorine” also in Istanbul, where one of the twenty loyalists was present, complete with a banner with the words “Novara” , which however the Turkish security officers prevented from exposing. Still baffled, in the next few hours they will meet “to decide all together how to remember Julia”. Who was Julia Ituma Julia, born to Nigerian parents in Milan, where she was still studying in a high school, was in her first season in Novara after leaving Club Italia, with which she had achieved many successes, including under 20 world gold in 2021, and in 2022 the European one with the Under 19 and again gold at the Youth Olympics. At the behest of Federvolley, a minute’s silence will be observed on all volleyball courts in the matches that will take place until Sunday. See also Usa: floods in Kentucky, six children among the victims

