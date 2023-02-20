Home World Julia, the Polish girl who thinks she’s Maddie McCann- Corriere TV
Julia, the Polish girl who thinks she's Maddie McCann

Julia, the Polish girl who thinks she's Maddie McCann

The 21-year-old Polish woman claims to be the English girl who disappeared in 2007 by showing photos and evidence

Julia, a 21-year-old Polish girl created an Instagram and TikTok account in which she claims to be Madeleine `Maddie´ McCannthe British girl disappeared in Portugal in 2007 when he was 4 years old. In her account, the girl posts photos of her compared to those of the little girl.

According to investigators, Maddie was killed shortly after her disappearance from German pedophile Christian Brueckner. The little girl was on vacation with her parents Algarve when he disappeared, but the body was never found.

The woman said she began to suspect she was Maddie after allusions made by her grandmother and after some questions her parents never answered. “I have to do a DNA test. British and Polish investigators ignore me. I will tell my story in posts. Help me”. The account garnered over 200,000 followers within days and the McCanns eventually agreed to do the DNA test.

February 20, 2023 – Updated February 20, 2023, 2:25 pm

